Freeland suffered a fractured leg in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Freeland was carted off the field after an air cast was placed on the injured leg. It sounds like Freeland will miss significant time, possibly the entire 2025 season. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 Draft and appeared in nine regular-season games last season, playing 23 offensive snaps and another 36 on special teams.