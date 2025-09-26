Colts' Braden Smith: All set for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (heel) was a full participant at practice Friday.
Smith was limited at practice Thursday due to a heel injury before upping his participation Friday. He won't carry an injury designation into the weekend, and Smith will be in his starting role at right tackle versus the Rams on Sunday.
