Smith has entered the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

With Smith done for the day, Jalen Travis will take over at right tackle for the rest of Sunday's game. Smith will need to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to be available for the Colts' Week 15 tilt against the Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 14.

