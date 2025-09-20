Ward has cleared concussion protocol and no longer carries an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Ward -- who was inactive Week 2 -- had been listed as questionable after practicing fully this week, and now that he's been medically cleared, the cornerback will be available to reclaim his starting slot in the Colts' secondary Sunday. In Week 1, Ward recorded a 94 percent snap share and made six tackles in a 33-8 win over the Dolphins.