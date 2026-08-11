Colts' Charvarius Ward: No timeline for return

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Tuesday that Ward (back) does not have a timeline for return, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ward has not practiced in training camp due to a back issue that also prevented him from participating in minicamp in June. He's unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason opener against New England, and it remains to be seen whether Ward will suit up for any of the Colts' exhibition games. Cam Taylor-Britt (suspension), Mekhi Blackmon and Johnathan Edwards will all see more reps with the first-team defense at outside cornerback for as long as Ward is sidelined.