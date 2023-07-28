Minshew worked exclusively with the second-team offense at Friday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Minshew took all the first-team reps Wednesday, but coach Shane Steichen said the plan was to rotate Minshew and rookie fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson throughout camp. The two quarterbacks reversed roles Friday, with Richardson taking all 15 reps with the starters, though Minshew finished on a high note by closing out his day with a string of six consecutive completions. This quarterback competition is likely to stretch right up until the regular season, and while Minshew could still earn the Week 1 starting job, it's likely just a matter of time until the Colts hand Richardson the reins to the offense.