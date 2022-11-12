Stuard (pectoral) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Stuard has missed the Colts' last two games due to the pectoral injury, but he's in line to return after tallying two limited practices and a full session this week. He played exclusively on special teams prior to his absence, tallying five total tackles across seven contests.
