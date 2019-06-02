Doyle (hip) has introduced cutting and "position-specific movements" into his rehab process, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 Indianapolis reports.

General manager Chris Ballard said Doyle may receive medical clearance as soon as mid-June and should be ready for the start of training camp. The 29-year-old tight end lost 20 pounds in the early stages of his recovery from a lacerated kidney and hip surgery, but he's regained most of the weight over the past couple months. Doyle peaked at 80 catches in 2017, averaging 60.6 snaps per game on a team with no Andrew Luck and little in the way of receiving options behind Doyle and T.Y. Hilton. Following the emergence of Eric Ebron (groin) last season, Doyle likely will have to settle for a smaller workload, though he did average 55.2 snaps, 5.5 targets and 4.3 catches in six 2018 appearances.

