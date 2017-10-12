Colts' Jack Doyle: Trending toward Week 6 return
Though Doyle still needs to gain clearance from an independent physician to move past the concussion protocol, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star relays that the tight end "will be full-go in practice in meantime."
With that in mind, Doyle is trending toward a return to action Monday against the Titans, in the absence of any setbacks. With 17 catches (on 23 targets) for 163 yards through four games, Doyle hasn't put up eye-popping numbers to date, but his fantasy outlook could brighten down the road, with the return of franchise QB Andrew Luck inching closer.
