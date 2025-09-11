Colts' Jaylon Jones: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones didn't participate in Indianapolis' practice Wednesday.
Jones is still dealing with the hamstring injury that he suffered during the first half of last week's victory over the Dolphins. If he ends up being able to suit up for Sunday's game versus the Broncos, the 23-year-old would likely see the majority of his playing time on special teams.
