The Colts signed Hurst to a one-year contract, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.
Hurst spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last year, but was not elevated to the active roster. He has yet to suit up during the regular season, but he did catch two passes for 20 yards when he was with the Chargers during the 2021 preseason. Hurst attended Division II West Georgia and caught 40 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season. He's a long shot to win a role in Indy's deep receiving corps.