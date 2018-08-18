Wilkins received the start at running back in Friday's practice, but the Colts rotated Christine Michael and Nyheim Hines with the first-team offense as well, ESPN 1070 am Indianapolis reports.

With Marlon Mack sidelined with a hamstring injury and Robert Turbin sidelined with an ankle injury, Wilkins has an opportunity to showcase his talents in the next two preseason games. It's possible he could figure early into the regular season mix if Mack is sidelined past the preseason and with Turbin set to miss the first four games due to a suspension. However, Michael and Hines could still figure into the mix, Hines especially on passing downs.