Wilkins rushed 14 times for 40 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

Wilkins got the start with Marlon Mack (hamstring) inactive. The rookie fifth-rounder worked it down to the one-yard line on a first-quarter catch, but he got stuffed on a rushing attempt on the next play, forcing the Colts to settle for a field goal. Nyheim Hines and Christine Michael combined for just seven carries, so Wilkins appears primed to carry most of the rushing load as long as Mack remains out.

More News
Our Latest Stories