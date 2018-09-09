Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Quiet as starter
Wilkins rushed 14 times for 40 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 34-23, Week 1 loss to the Bengals.
Wilkins got the start with Marlon Mack (hamstring) inactive. The rookie fifth-rounder worked it down to the one-yard line on a first-quarter catch, but he got stuffed on a rushing attempt on the next play, forcing the Colts to settle for a field goal. Nyheim Hines and Christine Michael combined for just seven carries, so Wilkins appears primed to carry most of the rushing load as long as Mack remains out.
