Downs (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Downs left practice Aug. 14 with a hamstring injury and didn't play in Saturday's preseason game. He's unlikely to play in Indy's final preseason game, so the severity of the injury may not become more clear until practice next week ahead of the start of the regular season.

