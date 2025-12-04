Downs (hip/knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Downs was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, but his return to a full session a day later paves the way for the wideout to be available Sunday against the Jaguars. Downs has caught two of his six targets (for a combined total of 54 yards) in each of his last two games, and overall has recorded a 40/370/3 receiving line on 60 targets in 11 games to date, a rate of production that gives him a degree of fantasy utility in an Indy passing offense that also features fellow WRs Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr, as well as TE Tyler Warren.