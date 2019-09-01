Nacua (undisclosed) went unclaimed on waivers and reverted to the Colts' injured reserve Sunday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's unclear exactly what kind of injury Nacua is dealing with. In 16 games with Cleveland last season, the 24-year-old logged 216 defensive snaps, 140 snaps on special teams, 14 total tackles and two sacks.