Allen (groin) was listed as a non-participant for Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

After logging a limited practice Thursday, Allen moved the wrong direction Friday with a DNP tag and now carries a questionable designation into Sunday's contest in London. That leaves the Colts' veteran wide receiver with some added uncertainty for Week 4 availability. If Allen is unable to go, the Colts will dip even deeper into their wideout depth with Alec Pierce (heel) already on the shelf for multiple weeks. Josh Downs and Tyler Warren would be in line to soak up most of the targets.