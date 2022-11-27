Granson (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday night's game against the Steelers.

Granson, who didn't practice this past week, had been listed as questionable, but with the downgrade to doubtful, the tight end is trending toward missing Monday's contest. If Granson is unavailable, the stage would be set for Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods to handle the bulk of the Colts' TE snaps in Week 12.