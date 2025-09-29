Pittman recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Rams.

Pittman saw a season-high 10 targets, which also marked the first time a Colts' pass catcher commanded double-digit targets on the campaign. He managed a modest yardage total, though he did record his third touchdown of the season on a two-yard catch early in the fourth quarter. Pittman isn't likely to deliver many huge performances given the competition for targets, but he has a minimum of four catches and 40 yards through four weeks.