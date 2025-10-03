Pittman (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after returning to a full practice Friday.

Pittman was added to the Colts' Week 5 injury report Thursday after being limited by a hamstring issue. However, the wideout worked fully a day later, which paves the way for him to remain a key receiving target for QB Daniel Jones this weekend. In a 27-20 loss to the Rams last Sunday, Pittman caught five passes on a team-high 10 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown, while recording a 93 percent snap share. With fellow WR Alec Pierce (concussion) out for the second straight contest, look for Pittman to remain busy versus Las Vegas.