Leonard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 PCL sprain of his right knee following Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Daniel Jones sustained a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon late in the first quarter of Sunday's contest, Leonard stepped in under center and directed the Indianapolis offense for the remainder of the game. Though Leonard didn't miss a snap upon taking over for Jones, he emerged from the game with a knee issue that now threatens his availability for this Sunday's game in Seattle. According to Rapoport, the Colts plan to have the dual-threat rookie make his first NFL start this weekend if he's healthy enough to do so, and Leonard could have the chance to hang on to the job for the balance of the season if he performs well. Since Anthony Richardson (orbital) has yet to resume practicing and will remain on injured reserve for at least one more week, practice squad member Brett Rypien is the lone healthy quarterback in the Colts organization at the moment. Regardless of Leonard's status for Sunday's game, Indianapolis will surely add depth to its quarterback room this week, which could include 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who worked out for the team Monday night. Because Rivers hasn't played professionally since 2020, the Colts would have him start out on the practice squad if he ends up getting signed rather than having him immediately challenge Leonard for top slotting on the depth chart.