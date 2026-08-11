Colts' Riley Leonard: Playing in second half Thursday

Leonard will be under center for the second half of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Anthony Richardson will draw the start for Thursday's preseason opener and play for the first half before turning the keys over to Leonard for the last two quarters. Richardson and Leonard are battling for the backup job behind Daniel Jones, though Richardson may not be with the Colts for the start of the 2026 regular season after requesting a trade from the team in the offseason. Leonard was a sixth-round selection of the Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft and started in Week 18 against the Texans, when he completed 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while turning three carries into 21 yards and a score.