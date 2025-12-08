Colts' Riley Leonard: Week 15 status uncertain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Shane Steichen noted Monday that "the hope" is Leonard (right knee) will be able to play Sunday against the Seahawks, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
At this stage, Steichen can't say for certain that Leonard will be available this weekend, which means that current practice squad member Brett Rypien may be pressed into duty in Week 15. In any case, it seems likely that the Colts will bring in another QB in short order, with Daniel Jones out for the season with an Achilles' injury and Anthony Richardson (orbital) still on IR.
