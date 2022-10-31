Ehlinger completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Commanders. He rushed the ball six times for 15 yards.

Ehlinger made his first NFL start and the team predictably turned to a fairly conservative offense. Nevertheless, he showed the ability to distribute the ball effectively, connecting with three different receivers for a gain of at least 20 yards. One surprise was Ehlinger's lack of effectiveness as a runner, as he racked up at least 375 rushing yards in each of his four years in college as a starter at Texas. While this performance was encouraging overall, Ehlinger will face a stiff test in Week 9 as the Colts will head to Foxboro to take on the Patriots.