Ehlinger has made Indy's final 53-man roster, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Ehlinger had a strong preseason by going 24-of-29 for 289 yards passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He improved his mechanics and revised what had been seen as a poor throwing motion. He was previously thought to be mostly a running quarterback, but his transformation this preseason has many thinking he could be in Indy's long-term plans. He'll be the No. 3 quarterback to begin the season, but could challenge Nick Foles at some point.
