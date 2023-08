Ehlinger was 8-for-9 passing for 72 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo. He also add two carries for 10 yards.

Ehlinger entered the game in the second half as the third quarterback to play. He was efficient in facing the second- and third-team defense. While he's nominally said to be in the competition for the starting job, he more likely is fighting to keep a spot on the roster with Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson ahead of him.