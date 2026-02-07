Ebukam recorded 33 tackles (22 solo) including 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery in 14 games with Indianapolis in 2025.

After missing the entire 2024 season with a torn Achilles, Ebukam posted mostly disappointing numbers in 2025, including his lowest season sack total since his rookie year back in 2017. He'll turn 31 in May, but it's still possible that being another year removed from the Achilles injury could help his production rebound in 2026. He's in line to become a free agent during the offseason.