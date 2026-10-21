McGowan took four carries for 27 yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss versus the Titans.

McGowan played exactly 19 offensive snaps for the third straight week Sunday, and although he was slightly less involved than he has been of late in terms of touches, he managed a career-best 6.8 yards per carry in Week 6. He's merely a change-of-pace back as long as three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor is healthy, but he has the physical traits to become a workhorse should that not be the case at any point this season.