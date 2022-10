Denbow (undisclosed) was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Denbow was injured during training camp after signing with the team as an UDFA out of SMU. He now has a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be placed on the 53-man roster. Once he's ready to play, he'll likely provide special teams and emergency-secondary depth for the Colts.