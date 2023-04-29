The Commanders selected Jones in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 233rd overall.

Jones (6-foot-5, 248 pounds) is a bit light for an edge defender but boasts standout reach (34 and 1/4-inch arms) to partially offset that concern. The Lafayette defender showed a developed skill set in recent years but failed to ever truly break out, and after dealing with injuries earlier in his career he is over-aged as a result of playing six seasons. He'll try to provide some rotational reps to the Commanders but might be more realistic for the practice squad.