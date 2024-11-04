Seibert made both of his two field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-22 win against the Giants.

Both of Seibert's field goals were shorter than extra points, so he wasn't tasked with anything too difficult Sunday. With that said, he has now made multiple field goals in seven of his eight games this season, and his 25 made field goals so far in 2024 are more than any other kicker in the league.