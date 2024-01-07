Toohill (shoulder) is inactive Sunday against the Cowboys.
Toohill went from full participant to DNP during three days of practice this week, setting the stage for his inability to suit up in the Commanders' season finale. Joshua Pryor and K.J. Henry will both be candidates to see extra snaps Sunday.
