Okonkwo was deemed a limited participant on Washington's estimated practice report Monday due to a hip injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Okonkwo appears to have gotten hurt in Sunday's loss to the Rams, though he logged his usual offensive snap share (74 percent) and finished with s solid 6-57-0 receiving line on seven targets. The Commanders didn't actually practice Monday, so the tight end's level of activity -- if any -- Tuesday should provide more clarity about whether he's at risk of missing Thursday's clash against the Giants. Washington has been hurt by injuries to its wideout corps, and Okonkwo has stepped up with 57 or more receiving yards in three of the team's past four games.