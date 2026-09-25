Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Okonkwo (hamstring) is a long shot to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Quinn is merely stating the obvious with Okonkwo absent from practice for a second straight week. His absence from last week's loss to the Cowboys allowed Ben Sinnott to handle a 67 percent snap share, but Sinnott's route share was only 38 percent as he split passing-down work with Colson Yankoff, who also had a 38 percent route share. Each of the two finished with one target and one catch, failing to show any fantasy promise in the likely event of Okonkwo missing additional time.