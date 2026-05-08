Hilton signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Hilton was a four-star recruit in LSU's 2021 class alongside Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, but his career never took off, partly due to injuries. The 23-year-old wide receiver never posted more than 243 receiving yards in a season through five years at LSU. Still, Hilton ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, so he could at least make some noise on special teams en route to a potential roster spot.