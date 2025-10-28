Moore went without a target while playing 23 of the Commanders' 53 snaps on offense in Monday's 28-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Moore had logged at least five targets in both of the Commanders' previous two games, but the returns of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel from injury ended up pushing Moore down in the pass-catching hierarchy Monday. He ended up sharing the No. 4 receiver role with rookie Jaylin Lane, who played an equal number of snaps but drew two more targets on the night. McLaurin left the game in the fourth quarter due to an apparent aggravation of his quadriceps injury, so if he's unable to play in Washington's next game Sunday versus the Seahawks, both Moore and Lane could see their roles increase.