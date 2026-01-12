Moore caught 11 of 23 targets for 207 yards and one touchdown while adding a nine-yard carry across 14 appearances during the 2025 regular season.

Moore began the season on the practice squad but spent most of the season on the Commanders' active roster and saw a surprisingly high amount of usage due to the team's injuries at wide receiver. That usage didn't amount to much production, though. He'll be a free agent ahead of his age-33 season and will likely have to compete for a roster spot somewhere in training camp.