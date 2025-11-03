Moore was not targeted despite playing 48 of the Commanders' 65 offensive snaps during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Despite playing the most snaps of any Commanders wideout during Sunday's blowout loss, Moore was held without a catch for the second consecutive game. The veteran from Cincinnati has now appeared in eight contests this season, tallying eight receptions for 164 yards and a touchdowns over 246 offensive snaps. Although he will likely continue to see the field with Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin) both sidelined, Moore doesn't carry much fantasy value heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Lions.