Moore went without a catch on three targets and rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

The veteran wideout played 36 offensive snaps and operated as Washington's No. 2 wideout without Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin) in Week 4, but it didn't lead to an increase in production. Moore has now caught three of six targets for 59 yards over three appearances this season. He could remain more involved in the Commanders' offensive gameplan if McLaurin or Brown are sidelined again in the Week 5 matchup against the Chargers.