Moore caught two of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Moore was able to record his first two catches since Week 7, operating in a more significant role Sunday with Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Treylon Burks (finger) unavailable. The wide receiver finished tied for third on the team in catches and third in receiving yards, but his performance doesn't inspire a lot of confidence for fantasy managers moving forward.