Turner failed to record a single target in Sunday's 34-13 overtime loss to the Eagles.

After leading the Commanders in targets in Week 3, Turner's involvement in the offense plummeted against the Eagles on Sunday. The 23-year-old tight end failed to record a reception for the first time this season while playing on just six offensive snaps in the contest. Turner's drop in snap share in Week 4 was a result of Logan Thomas' return from a concussion, as Thomas reestablished himself as the No. 1 tight end. Operating in a backup role behind both Thomas and John Bates, Turner should remain off the fantasy radar in a Week 5 matchup with the Bears.