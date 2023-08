Bada (tricep) was placed on IR by the Commanders on Thursday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

The defensive tackle suffered a torn tricep during practice Wednesday. Bada spent the past three seasons on Washington's practice squad and has two career tackles. IR rules prevent a player from returning this season if he's put on the list before cut-down day, so the fourth-year pro would need to get waived or reach an injury settlement to come back in 2023.