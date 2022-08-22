Milne caught each of his four targets for 37 yards in a preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.

Milne caught two of three targets for 30 yards the week before, perhaps gaining ground on Dyami Brown, among others, in a competition for the fourth and fifth WR spots. Brown has draft capital working in his favor but hasn't done much this preseason, while Cam Sims would be the experienced option. Milne and Alex Erickson have the most yards this preseason, so it's a battle that could continue through the third and final exhibition.