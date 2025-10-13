Samuel (heel) is expected to be active for Monday night's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Commanders haven't yet made an official decision about Samuel's status since listing him as questionable on Saturday's injury report, per Commanders writer Ben Standig, but he appears to be trending in the right direction for Monday Night Football. As such, the final word on his availability may not arrive until roughly 90 minutes prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. With wide receivers Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) already ruled out for Monday, Samuel looks positioned for a significant workload as Washington's clear No. 1 WR if cleared to suit up versus Chicago.