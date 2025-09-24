Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Another sack in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong recorded five total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 41-24 win over Las Vegas.
Armstrong was able to record a sack for the third game in a row to open the season, bringing down Geno Smith for a three-yard loss in the first quarter. The defensive lineman has now registered 15 total tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, over the first three contests this year.
