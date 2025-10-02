Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong (illness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Armstrong missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but he appears to no longer be under the weather after logging a full session Thursday and is on track to play against the Chargers on Sunday. The 2018 fourth-rounder has 19 tackles (six solo) through the first four games of the regular season.
