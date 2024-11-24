Jean-Baptiste (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
After being a full participant at each practice during Week 12 prep, Jean-Baptiste was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will officially shake off a questionable tag and make his first appearance since Week 6. In six games, Jean-Baptiste has recorded five tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two QB hits as a reserve.
More News
-
Commanders' Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Commanders' Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Gets clearance to practice•
-
Commanders' Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Moves to IR•
-
Commanders' Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Sustains right ankle injury•
-
Commanders' Javontae Jean-Baptiste: Adds to D-Line depth in D.C.•