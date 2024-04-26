The Commanders selected Newton (foot) in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 36th overall.

Newton's recovery from a surgically repaired partial Jones fracture might have been the primary driver of his fall down the draft board, as the Illinois star was more so expected to go somewhere in the first 20 picks. Newton was unable to do any athletic drills due to the injury, so it's not clear how much athleticism he might boast on his 6-foot-2, 304-pound frame. The game tape implies that Newton is rather athletic by defensive tackle standards, showing the ability to both split gaps and run around blockers. New head coach Dan Quinn wants to bring a disruptive defense to Washington, and if Newton is healthy, he could play a leading role in any potential turnaround for the previously struggling Commanders defense.