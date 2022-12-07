Slye converted on two of his three field-goal attempts and was successful on both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-20 with the Giants.

Slye opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal in the first quarter, then he connected on a 42-yarder late in the second. His only miss on the day came early in the four quarter from 52 yards out, which was his first miss on a field-goal attempt from 50-plus yards on the season. After a Week 14 bye, Syle will be kicking against the Giants again in Week 15.