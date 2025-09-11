Commanders' Josh Johnson: Emergency QB for Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Packers but will serve as the Commanders' emergency third-string quarterback.
As the emergency quarterback, Johnson will be allowed to see the field Thursday only if Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota become unavailable due to injury, illness or ejection.
